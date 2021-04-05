Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000.

Shares of Yatsen stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06. Yatsen Holding Limited has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $300.63 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YSG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CICC Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price target on the stock.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

