HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Hits $0.0003

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $16.32 million and $56,086.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,748.33 or 0.99027737 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00036780 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.00459099 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.61 or 0.00862382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.41 or 0.00324326 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00095147 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002324 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

