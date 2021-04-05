Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.18.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,513,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after buying an additional 105,376 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $67.85 on Monday. Hub Group has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

