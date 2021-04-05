Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Sets New 52-Week High at $193.54

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $193.54 and last traded at $191.86, with a volume of 129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.78.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 676.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

