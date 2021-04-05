Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 27,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,322,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

