Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 233,983 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 315.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,983 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of DraftKings worth $14,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.83. The company had a trading volume of 53,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,535,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

