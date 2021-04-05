Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 5,000 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.36% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.15. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $68.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DCPH shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

