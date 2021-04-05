Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 75,290 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,290 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Varian Medical Systems worth $34,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAR. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.06.

VAR stock opened at $176.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.24 and a 12 month high of $176.95.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

