Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 928,726 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 755.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928,726 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Carnival Co. & worth $22,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

