Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) by 108.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 7.01% of Greenrose Acquisition worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Greenrose Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,589. Greenrose Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Greenrose Acquisition Profile

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodbury, New York.

