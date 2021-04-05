Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 700,000 Shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,651,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 9.33% of East Stone Acquisition worth $16,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in East Stone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSC opened at $10.00 on Monday. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

