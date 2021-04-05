Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys New Position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,730,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFACU. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000.

Shares of CFACU stock remained flat at $$10.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

