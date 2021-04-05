Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,779,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Willis Towers Watson Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $501,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,402,000 after purchasing an additional 423,735 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 858,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,912,000 after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $234.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $153.13 and a 12 month high of $236.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.20 and its 200 day moving average is $211.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

