Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,179 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $22,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 324,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

