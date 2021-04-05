Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,174.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,071.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,803.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,130.94 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,199.44.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,480 shares of company stock worth $23,371,809. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.