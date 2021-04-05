Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,842 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Crown worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 87.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,511. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.05 and a 1-year high of $101.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

