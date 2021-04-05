Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in One (NYSE:AONE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of One (NYSE:AONE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,501 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 15.00% of ONE worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AONE. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONE by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ONE in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,853,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE during the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in ONE in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000.

Get ONE alerts:

Shares of AONE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.34. 9,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,697. One has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91.

one intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One (NYSE:AONE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.