Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.55% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.20. 8,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,929. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

