Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $12.25 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,237.87.

BKNG traded up $26.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,408.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,768. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,304.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,044.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,203.08 and a twelve month high of $2,469.58. The company has a market capitalization of $98.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

