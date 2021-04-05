Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $21.29 Million Stock Position in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,031,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,429 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 7.36% of CITIC Capital Acquisition worth $21,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 547.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCAC opened at $10.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

