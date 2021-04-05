Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,137 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.79. 469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,877. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.