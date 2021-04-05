Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,602 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of DISH Network worth $32,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after buying an additional 2,192,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,961,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after buying an additional 194,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

DISH Network stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

