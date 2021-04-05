Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $10.31 Million in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,307,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of MultiPlan as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPLN. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

MPLN traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,322. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71. MultiPlan Co. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

MultiPlan Profile

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

