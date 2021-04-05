Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $11.86 Million in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 342,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,864,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of 21Vianet Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.37. 5,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. On average, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

