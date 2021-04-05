Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $12.04 Million in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Inphi as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Inphi by 8,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,263,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,686,000 after buying an additional 1,249,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 449.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,109,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,067,000 after buying an additional 907,553 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth about $134,677,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Inphi by 926.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 806,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter worth about $108,382,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inphi alerts:

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPHI traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.60. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $182.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -141.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

IPHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.