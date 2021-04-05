Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $36.09 Million in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,513,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,087,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.64% of CONX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in CONX in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the fourth quarter worth $500,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONX in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CONX in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CONX in the fourth quarter worth $741,000.

NASDAQ CONX opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25. CONX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

