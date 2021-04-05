Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $8.28 Million in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 6.31% of OTR Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTRA. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,090,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,575,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in OTR Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000.

Shares of OTR Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.96 during midday trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,576. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

OTR Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

