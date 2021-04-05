Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,134 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.62% of Anterix worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Anterix by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after acquiring an additional 512,262 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter worth about $10,064,000. Lomas Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 23.8% during the third quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after buying an additional 235,479 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 64,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,271,746.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,056,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ryan Gerbrandt sold 2,018 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,756.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and sold 42,839 shares worth $1,760,889. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,968. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

