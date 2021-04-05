Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.90. 51,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,529,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.26 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.37. The firm has a market cap of $291.51 billion, a PE ratio of 94.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

