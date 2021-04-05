Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $15.72 Million Investment in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,720,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 2.33% of Landcadia Holdings III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter worth $127,000.

NASDAQ:LCY opened at $10.33 on Monday. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on LCY. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

