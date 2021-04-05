Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $22.77 Million Investment in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,197,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 17.95% of Starboard Value Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVAC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,327,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,710,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,144,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000.

NASDAQ SVAC opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

