Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,967,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,566,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 10.92% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTOC. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $21,090,000.

NASDAQ:FTOC opened at $10.41 on Monday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.58.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

