Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 731,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.50% of Pluralsight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pluralsight by 9.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PS stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $22.44. 3,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,619. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Pluralsight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $139,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 256,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,643.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,619 shares of company stock worth $5,061,454 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

