Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,600,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $506,839,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 643,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,243 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $474.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $637.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

