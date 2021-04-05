Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,250,000 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.60% of ArcLight Clean Transition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACTC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,941. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of advanced electric vehicle technology solutions. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

