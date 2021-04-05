Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,300 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Liberty Global worth $14,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Liberty Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,417,000 after acquiring an additional 169,655 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.60. 4,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,261. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

