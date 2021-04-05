Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 16,243 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $14,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SE traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.86. 9,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,164. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.52 and a 200-day moving average of $200.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. SEA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

