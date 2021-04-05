Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,365,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 837,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBTYA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Shares of LBTYA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.78. 1,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

