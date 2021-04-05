Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 10,000 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

DFS traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,968. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.87.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

