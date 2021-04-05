Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 2,093,911 Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093,911 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.14% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II worth $21,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSAH. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 960,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 320,841 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 107,580 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

GSAH stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

