Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 279,461 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,461 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Vertiv worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,504,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,372,000 after buying an additional 524,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 7,489.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,587 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

NYSE VRT traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $20.91. 4,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

