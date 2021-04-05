Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 350,000 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.68% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIGL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,493,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 298,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after buying an additional 6,542,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,590 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,405,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 575,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,700. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $595.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIGL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

