Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 558,297 Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,297 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 2.37% of GX Acquisition worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GXGX. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,968,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,116,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.09. 2,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,082. GX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on GX Acquisition in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

