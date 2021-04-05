Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $13.54 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 120,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Wynn Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $111,574,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,915 shares of company stock worth $702,654. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.22. The company had a trading volume of 36,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.51. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

