Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $13.95 Million Position in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,331,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,951,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 2.04% of USA Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

USAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,385. The company has a market cap of $869.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.43 million. Research analysts expect that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

