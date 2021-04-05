Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $28.84 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,840,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 23,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in 3M by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 569,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.42.

MMM opened at $194.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $196.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.40.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

