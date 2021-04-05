Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $8.88 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 227,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Spirit AeroSystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,030,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,652,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,795,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,912,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,986. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.