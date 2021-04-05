Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 127,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,231,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,676,000 after purchasing an additional 541,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 734,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,257,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The company has a market cap of $342.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.24.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

