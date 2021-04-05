Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,451 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Altice USA worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of ATUS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.05. 10,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 178.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

