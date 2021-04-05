Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Equitable worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Equitable by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Equitable by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 133,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Equitable by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,822,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $96,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,818. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.